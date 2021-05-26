PAID Network Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $46.46 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00058784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00348006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00182105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.00838104 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.