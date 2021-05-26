PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bradesco Corretora

Research analysts at Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of PAGS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

