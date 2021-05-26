PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the April 29th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MPGPF remained flat at $$8.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

