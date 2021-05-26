PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PACCAR by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. 776,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,410. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

