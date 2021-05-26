Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,969.76

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,969.76 ($25.74) and traded as high as GBX 2,108 ($27.54). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,055 ($26.85), with a volume of 73,093 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,969.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

