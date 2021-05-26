Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 89 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.05. The stock had a trading volume of 270,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.89. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

