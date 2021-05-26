Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 276 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.13. 224,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

