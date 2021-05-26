Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 42.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. 21,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,034. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

