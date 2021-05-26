Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $80.17 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

