Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. 31,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

