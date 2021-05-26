Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

