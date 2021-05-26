Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ORN opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

