Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Orion Group stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Orion Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 536,065 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Orion Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 448,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

