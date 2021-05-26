Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $521.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 427,295 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

