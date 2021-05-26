Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
NYSE ORC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $521.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 427,295 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
