Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $265.05 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $265.05 million and $142.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00074562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00962261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.55 or 0.09871046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,693,834 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

