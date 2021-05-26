Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.20

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $11.56. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 421,229 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $330.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

