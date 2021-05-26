Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 350,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

