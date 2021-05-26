OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.50 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 3,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,779. The firm has a market cap of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.