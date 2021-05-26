Oppenheimer Comments on Savara Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Savara by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $243,959. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

