Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 176,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Navigator worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,485. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of -520.50 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

