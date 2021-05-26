Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.57. The stock had a trading volume of 62,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,389. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

