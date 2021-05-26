Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 19,087 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $116.59. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,731. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

