Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 11,169 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1,525.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

TDG traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $618.24. 2,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $393.15 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

