Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,863 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 603,253 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

