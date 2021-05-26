Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine Sells 30,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ONTO traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,705. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

