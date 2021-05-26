ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

