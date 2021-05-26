OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. OMRON has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of OMRON by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

