Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $32.93

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $32.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

