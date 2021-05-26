Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 779,500 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779,500 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 5.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Infosys worth $48,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. 75,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

