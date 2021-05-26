Oldfield Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 11.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $113,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

C traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. 794,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

