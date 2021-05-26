Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

