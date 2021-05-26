Oddo Bhf Upgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to “Neutral”

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTCWY. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.