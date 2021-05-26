Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

