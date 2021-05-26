Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.