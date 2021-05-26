Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,077,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 307,475 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM remained flat at $$49.57 on Wednesday. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,763. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

