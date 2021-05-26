Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $55,986,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 340,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.