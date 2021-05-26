Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 427 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $878.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $828.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $743.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $881.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

