Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $650,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $357.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,964. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.88 and a 200-day moving average of $321.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

