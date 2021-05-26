Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $543,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.05 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

