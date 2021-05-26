Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $250,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

