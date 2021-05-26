Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 10,109 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. 419,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.