Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $11,034.90 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $11,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Leonard M. Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50.

OCSL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 836,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 154,502 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

