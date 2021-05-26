Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.12

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 4950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -43.30.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

