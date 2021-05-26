NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. 36,338 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

