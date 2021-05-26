NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $55.65 million and $46.58 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00350636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00187091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.98 or 0.00873773 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033237 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

