NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,368,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 148,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. 674,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

