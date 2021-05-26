NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.20. 31,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,540. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

