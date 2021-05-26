NTV Asset Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 324,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 105,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

