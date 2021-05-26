Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 4.9%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.12. 579,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,392,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 665,948 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.6% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

