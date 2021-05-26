Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.2% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 105.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,726.6% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 74,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 70,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.51. 98,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.53. The company has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

